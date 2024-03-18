Falcon Wealth Planning Has $402,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.71. 3,194,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

