Falcon Wealth Planning Has $30.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.34. 249,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,930. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $152.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

