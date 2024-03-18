Falcon Wealth Planning Has $275,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. 2,441,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,358. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
