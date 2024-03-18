Falcon Wealth Planning Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,331. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

