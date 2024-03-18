Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 2,296 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $201.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,294. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

