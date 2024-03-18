Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,955. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

