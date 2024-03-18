Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 2,294 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $360,472,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.37. 6,954,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

