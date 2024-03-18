Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 1,158,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

