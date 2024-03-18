Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 956,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 14th total of 817,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

