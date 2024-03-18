Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. 698,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,585,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Trading Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.