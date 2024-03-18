Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EQR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.85. 580,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,694. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

