Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $950.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $915.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.44.

EQIX traded up $9.37 on Monday, hitting $859.76. The company had a trading volume of 227,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $848.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.92. Equinix has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

