Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $10.26 on Monday, hitting $860.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $848.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

