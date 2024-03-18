EOS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 22% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $206.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001304 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,406,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,404,804 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.