Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 1,937,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,753,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
ENZC stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,008. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Enzolytics Company Profile
