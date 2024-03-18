Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 5,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562. Enstar Group has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

