Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

