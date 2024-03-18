Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 667,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,418,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

