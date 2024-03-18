Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 3,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,699 shares of company stock worth $9,177,685. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

