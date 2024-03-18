Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 3,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.
In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,699 shares of company stock worth $9,177,685. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
