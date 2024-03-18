EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

