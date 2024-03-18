Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in February

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

Shares of EGIEY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

