Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Enero Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
About Enero Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enero Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.