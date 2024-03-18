Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 4,451,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,743,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

