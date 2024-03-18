Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

