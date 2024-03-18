EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
EMSHF stock remained flat at $708.50 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.35. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $802.00.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.