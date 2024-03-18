EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

EMSHF stock remained flat at $708.50 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.35. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $802.00.

About EMS-CHEMIE

Featured Stories

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

