Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Up 6.1%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.08. 36,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 65,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $734.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.