Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.5 days.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of EMLAF remained flat at $24.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Get Empire alerts:

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.