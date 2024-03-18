Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.5 days.
Empire Price Performance
Shares of EMLAF remained flat at $24.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.
About Empire
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.