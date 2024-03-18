EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 52-Week High at $333.77

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.77 and last traded at $333.77, with a volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

