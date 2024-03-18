Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $766.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,515. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $708.78 and a 200-day moving average of $625.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

