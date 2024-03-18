Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $767.10. 748,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,759. The firm has a market cap of $728.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.