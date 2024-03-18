Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.3 %

EA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.48. 3,603,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,469. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,304 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

