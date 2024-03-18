Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,248 shares of company stock worth $2,818,073 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.89. The company had a trading volume of 874,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
