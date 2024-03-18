Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,248 shares of company stock worth $2,818,073 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.89. The company had a trading volume of 874,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.