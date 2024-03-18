Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

