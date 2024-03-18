Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.57 and last traded at $227.32, with a volume of 51047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

