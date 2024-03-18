Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 14th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

