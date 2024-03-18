Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

