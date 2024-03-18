Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

About Eastern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eastern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

