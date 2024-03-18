Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Eastern Stock Performance
NASDAQ EML opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
