e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 0.3% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.41 and last traded at $200.02. 576,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,522,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

