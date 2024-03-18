Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.75. 98,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,385,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,394 shares of company stock worth $49,837,369 over the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 142,083 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

