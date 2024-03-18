Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $851.69 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $851.69 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00008523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 6.12404438 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $32,723,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

