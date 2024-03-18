DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.13. 57,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 71,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $817.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

