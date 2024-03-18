DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 10,000 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 5.4 %

DXPE traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $51.17. 83,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

