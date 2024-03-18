Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$62,316.89 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total transaction of C$62,316.89.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

DPM stock remained flat at C$9.99 during trading hours on Monday. 56,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,956. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.88.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.