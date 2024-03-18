DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $77.38. 16,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.3274 dividend. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

