Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,934,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.