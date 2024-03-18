DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $127.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,787 shares of company stock worth $40,681,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DoorDash by 685.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.