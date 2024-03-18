DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $17,458,308.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,369. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 685.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

