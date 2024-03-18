Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.25. 6,214,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

