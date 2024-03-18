Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $140.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $155.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,691. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

