Divergent Planning LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Eagle Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,889. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

